Canada continued to ramp up ahead of the World Junior tournament, defeating Switzerland 6-3 on Friday morning for its second-straight pre-tournament victory.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck scored two goals, including the highlight of the game late in the second period, when he knocked down the puck out of mid-air behind him and went in alone with a man down alone to score his second of the game. Beck is the only member of Canada’s roster with experience at the World Junior tournament.

Potential No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini was ejected late in the second period for checking forward Leo Braillard into the boards from behind. The 17-year-old was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding. Celebrini had two assists at the time of his ejection. Braillard did not return to the game following the hit.

The teams went back and forth in the first period, with Canada jumping out to a 2-0 lead early, thanks to goals from Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie.

Switzerland battled back shortly after, with captain Jonas Taibel cutting the lead in half minutes after Geekie’s goal. Miles Muller tied the game late in the first, breaking in alone while shorthanded and firing the equalizer past Mathis Rousseau.

It was all Canada from that point on. Beck scored the first of four unanswered goals 28 seconds into the second period by firing a one-timer past Swiss goaltender Alessio Beglieri for the 3-2 lead.

Matthew Poitras and Fraser Minten scored two minutes apart to add to Canada’s lead before Beck capped the four-goal period with his shorthanded breakaway.

Jan Hornecker added a third-period goal for Switzerland to cut the lead to 6-3.

Rousseau stopped 17 of 20 shots in the victory.

Canada is back in action Saturday in pre-tournament action against the United States and will open the tournament on Boxing Day against Finland.