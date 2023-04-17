The Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Pablo Lopez are closing in on a four-year, $73.5 million contract extension, according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald.

Mish adds the deal is expected to be finalized soon.

The Minnesota Twins and Pitcher Pablo López are closing in on a 4 year $73.5 million dollar contract extension per sources. Agreement expected to be finalized soon. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) April 17, 2023

Lopez joined the Twins in an off-season trade with the Miami Marlins that sent American League batting champion Luis Arraez to South Beach.

While Arraez continues to get hits in bunches for his new team, Lopez has had a strong start to the season himself, pitching to a 1.73 ERA through his first four outings.

He had a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts last season and pitched to a 3.07 number in 20 outings the year before.

A native fo Cabimas, Venezuela, Lopez made his big league debut in June of 2018 and was originally schedueld to become a free agent after the 2024 season.