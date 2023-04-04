SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado was ejected by plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being called out on strikes on a pitch clock violation to end the first inning of Tuesday's game against Arizona.

Machado was adjusting his batting gloves and appeared to be calling time as the clock wound down to 8 seconds, by which time a batter must be facing the pitcher under new rules adopted for this season to speed the pace of play. Kulpa didn't grant time, apparently because the clock had already hit 8 seconds, and called him out. Machado stood at the plate arguing with Kulpa as manager Bob Melvin came out. Machado said something to Kulpa and was ejected.

Machado, who was the designated hitter, was eventually escorted toward the dugout by another umpire.

It was the 10th ejection of Machado's career.

Machado committed the first pitch clock violation during spring training and shrugged it off after getting two hits that day.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports