The Dallas Wings are on the clock with the first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft tonight on TSN.

The star of the show this evening will be Paige Bueckers who is a -20000 favourite on FanDuel to be the first player drafted.

Bueckers capped her college career with a national championship this year with Connecticut, cementing her legacy as an NCAA all-time great.

The -20000 odds come with an implied probability of 99.50 per cent, so while that number tells us all we need to know, the market around who the UConn guard will embrace first after hearing her name called is up in the air.

Who Will The First Overall WNBA Pick Hug First? Prop FanDuel Odds Mom +110 Dad +150 Sibling +430 Uncle/Aunt +1900 Coach +3700 Grandparent +4800 Friend/Teammate +5500

Coming in at +110, Bueckers’ mom is the favourite to get hugged first after she is selected, with dad not far behind at +150

After the parents we have sibling at +430 before uncle/aunt at the long price of +1900.

Rounding out the top five is coach at +3700.

Once the Wings have made their selection and the hugs have been handed out, French centre Dominique Malonga is the favourite to be the second-overall pick at -700 on FanDuel.

After that, things are expected to get a lot more interesting with Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron currently -140 to be selected third overall.

WNBA 2025 Number 3 Overall Pick Player FanDuel Odds Sonia Citron -140 Kiki Iriafen +110 Dominique Malonga +1500

USC forward Kiki Iriafen is a +170 favourite to be the fourth-overall pick, while LSU forward Aneesah Morrow is a +105 favourite to go fifth overall.

You can watch the WNBA Draft tonight LIVE on TSN1 and TSN3 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 pm PT.