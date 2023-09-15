The preliminary round is well underway at the Rugby World Cup in France as TSN's coverage includes a pair of triple-headers over the weekend.

You can watch every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup from France LIVE with a subscription to TSN+.

No. 1 ranked Ireland highlights Saturday triple-header

Saturday's coverage begins with Chile looking to bounce back from an opening match loss as they take on Samoa from Stade de Bordeux on TSN+.

Watch Chile take on Samoa at the Rugby World Cup LIVE at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT with a subscription to TSN+

Chile suffered a 42-12 defeat to Japan on Sept. 10 in their opener. They currently sit in last place in Pool D behind Argentina due to their minus-30 point differential.

Samoa is set for their first contest of the tournament, receiving the early bye with each of the four groups containing five teams.

Samoa enter the tournament sitting 11th in the world rugby rankings while Chile sits in 22nd.

Coverage then moves to TSN4 as Wales looks for their second win of the tournament against Portugal from Stade de Nice.

Watch Wales battle Portugal at the Rugby World Cup LIVE at 11:45 a.m. ET/8:45 a.m. PT on TSN4, TSN.ca, the TSN App, and with a subscription to TSN+.

No. 10 ranked Wales squeaked out a 32-26 victory over Fiji in the team's opener on Sept. 10 and sit in second behind Australia in the Pool C standings.

Portugal is opening the tournament after taking the early bye and sit 16th in the world rugby rankings.

No. 1 ranked Ireland wraps up the triple-header as they take on Tonga from Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on TSN4 and TSN+.

Watch Ireland duel Tonga at the Rugby World Cup LIVE at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on TSN4, TSN.ca, the TSN App, and with a subscription to TSN+.

Ireland look to remain at the top of the Pool B leaderboard after they routed Romania 82-8 on Sept. 9.

Tonga received the Pool B bye to start the tournament and enter ranked 15th in the world.



Pool D showdown highlights Sunday's triple-header

Coverage on Sunday begins with No. 2 ranked South Africa taking Romania from Stade de Bordeaux on TSN+.

Watch South Africa play Romania at the Rugby World Cup LIVE at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT with a subscription to TSN+.

South Africa enters the game in second place behind Ireland in Pool B due to a lower point differential after they beat Scotland 18-3 on Sept. 10.

They will play a reeling Romania, who were trounced 82-8 by Ireland to open their tournament on Sept. 10, Romania is ranked 19th in the world rugby rankings.

Australia then tries to maintain their hold on Pool C as they battle Fiji from Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne.

Watch Australia take on Fiji at the Rugby World Cup LIVE at 11:45 a.m. ET/8:45 a.m. PT on TSN2, TSN.ca, the TSN App, and with a subscription to TSN+.

Australia is ranked No. 7 in the world and hold a slight edge over Wales in Pool C after they beat Georgia 35-15 on Sept. 9.

Fiji is coming off a heartbreaking six-point loss to Wales on Sept. 10 and are ranked ninth in the world.

Sunday's triple-header wraps up with England taking on Japan in a battle for top spot in Pool D from Stade de Nice.

Watch England battle Japan at the Rugby World Cup LIVE at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on TSN2, TSN.ca, the TSN App, and with a subscription to TSN+.

No. 14 ranked Japan currently has the advantage in the pool due to point differential after they defeated Chile 42-12 on Sept. 10.

England, ranked sixth in the world, began their tournament on Sept. 9 with a 27-10 victory over Argentina.

Subscribe to TSN+ to see every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.