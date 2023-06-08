Julian Nagelsmann appears to be on his way to Ligue 1.

Gianluca DiMarzio reports the former Bayern Munich manager is nearing an agreement to become the next Paris Saint-Germain boss.

#Nagelsmann-@PSG_inside: positive contacts in the last hours trying to reach the final agreement. #PSG @SkySport — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) June 8, 2023

While reports emerged earlier in the week that PSG manager Christophe Galtier had been dismissed, there has yet to be an official announcement from the club. A Ligue 1 winner with Lille, Galtier led PSG to the title this past season, his first year on the job.

Nagelsmann, 35, was sacked by Bayern in late March in the middle of his second season with the team. He was replaced by former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel. He had been attached to vacancies at both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but reportedly pulled himself out of the running for both with the Mauricio Pochettino and Ange Postecoglou eventually hired for the respective positions.

A native of Lansdsberg am Lech, Germany, Nagelsmann became the youngest coach in Bundesliga history at 28 with his appointment at Hoffenheim in 2016. After three seasons with the club, Nagelsmann moved on to RB Leipzig in 2019 before arriving at Bayern in 2021.