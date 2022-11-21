Raptors’ Siakam unlikely to play Wednesday vs. Nets

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was doing non-contact work at practice on Monday, but is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets, reports Eric Koreen of The Athletic.

Pascal Siakam was doing non-contact work today, but he all but certainly won't be available Wednesday. Precious Achiuwa doesn't have a walking boot but he is a "ways away" according to Nick Nurse. Trent is past his him injury, no lingering ankle concerns for Barnes. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) November 21, 2022

The Raptors announced on Nov. 6 that Siakam would be sidelined at least two weeks with a right adductor strain and would be re-evaluated after that timeframe.

Siakam is averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in nine games this season.

Forward Precious Achiuwa also does not appear ready to return after suffering an ankle injury against the Houston Rockets on Nov. 9.

Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher (non-Covid illnesses) are both back at practice today. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) November 21, 2022

Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher were back at practice after each was dealing with a non-Covid Illness.

Koreen also reports there are no lingering ankle concerns for Scottie Barnes.

The Raptors are currently 9-8 and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference.