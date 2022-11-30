Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon made a $2,000 donation Wednesday to Tampa Bay Thrives, a charity that deals with mental health and substance abuse issues, following comments made about his weight by Boston Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards.

"In support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image I am making a 2,000 donation in the name of [Jack Edwards] to [Tampa Bay Thrives] and I encourage NHL fans to join me," Maroon tweeted on Wednesday.

In support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image I am making a 2,000 donation in the name of @realjackedwards to @TampaBayThrives and I encourage @TBLightning and @NHL fans to join me. Donate here: https://t.co/ZEbWHw6Cqv — Pat Maroon (@patmaroon) November 30, 2022

Edwards made the comments during a 3-1 Bruins victory on Tuesday night, noting Maroon's listed playing weight is 238 pounds.

"That was Day 1 of training camp," Edwards said. "I've got a feeling he's had a few more pizzas between then and now. [Intermittent] fasting for Pat Maroon is like four hours without a meal."

Edwards went on to acknowledge Maroon's playoff achievements, including a run of three-consecutive Stanley Cups with the St. Louis Blues (2019) and Lightning (2020, 21). "Hey, three cups in a row, who can argue with his formula?"

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said Wednesday he would be joining Maroon in donating to the cause.

Well done Patty…. Donating now! https://t.co/4dNTFSbJwA — Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) November 30, 2022

Maroon, 34, has four assists in 22 games this season. In 671 career regular season games, he has 112 goals and 166 assists. He has added 23 goals and 27 assists in 144 playoff games.