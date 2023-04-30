Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was noncommittal on his future with the team following the Bruins' Game 7 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

"I'm going to take some time and talk with the family and go from there," Bergeron told reporters. "Right now, it's hard to process anything. Obviously, we're shocked and disappointed."

"Right now it's hard to process anything."



Patrice Bergeron says he'll be taking some time with his family to ponder his future.#NHLBruins | https://t.co/1riFRo7BIX pic.twitter.com/wTZwQgOYI0 — NESN (@NESN) May 1, 2023

A native of Ancienne-Lorette, Que., the 37-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Bruins in the off-season to return for his 19th season with the Bruins after completing his eight-year, $55-million deal at the end of the 2021-22 season.

A draft pick of the Bruins in 2003 with the 45th overall pick, Bergeron has played 1,294 career regular-season games for the Bruins.

A Stanley Cup champion with the Bruins in 2011, Bergeron is a five-time Selke Trophy winner as the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. Bergeron also was presented with the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2012-13 and earned the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2020-21.

Bergeron's 427 regular-season goals and 1,040 points rank third in team history.