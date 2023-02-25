If Rangers add Kane, are they the team to beat?

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane will not play tonight against the San Jose Sharks as trade speculations centered around the star winger continue to swirl.

“Based on the current status of Patrick’s situation, we collectively felt it was more appropriate to have him not play during this period of reflection," said Kane's agent Pat Brisson.

Patrick Kane won’t play tonight.

From his agent Pat Brisson:

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger also reports that it`s believed Kane is no longer with the team and has returned home while the process is playing out.

The New York Rangers appear to be the suitor for Kane as reports have indicated that there is mutual interest between Kane and the Rangers.

The expectation is that a trade gets done as long as New York is able to clear cap space and find a third team to retain part of Kane's $10.5M salary.

Kane has yielded the power of his no-movement clause and the Blackhawks are willing to take whatever return the Rangers are willing to give.

The 34-year-old Buffalo native has only known Chicago. Kane was drafted by the Blackhawks with the first overall selection in the 2007 NHL draft and brought three Stanley Cup titles to the Windy City.

After a slow start to the season, Kane has heated up and now has 16 goals and 29 assists for 45 points in 54 games this season.