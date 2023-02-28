Which teams still need to make a move before the deadline?

New York State native Patrick Kane was born for the bright lights of Broadway.

And the three-time Stanley Cup champion, No. 1 on the TSN Trade Bait list, appears headed there as the New York Rangers explore options to minimize Kane’s $10.5-million cap hit.

Kane is at home awaiting a trade.

With seven goals since Feb. 17, nearly half of his 16 goals this season (54 games) have come in the past four games.

If, as expected, the Chicago Blackhawk legend lands in Manhattan, it would be at least the sixth major trade sending players from the Western to Eastern Conference, following Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O’Reilly, Timo Meier, Tanner Jeannot and Jake McCabe.

Five of the top six teams in the East – Boston, New Jersey, Toronto, Tampa Bay and the Rangers – have all made big moves.

Only Carolina, second overall to Boston, hasn’t. Yet.

That’s one reason why the Hurricanes’ first-round pick is listed No. 8 on the Trade Bait list.

Edmonton’s first-rounder, meanwhile, is at No. 5 as pressure builds on the Oilers to make a move.

Among the targets, according to TSN Insider Darren Dreger, are Nashville defenceman Mattias Ekholm, No. 4 on the Trade Bait list, and Montreal blueliner Joel Edmundson (No. 10).

Here is what else you need to know:

- Defencemen Jakob Chychrun (No. 2) and Vladislav Gavrikov (No. 3) are a bigger part of Team TSN Trade Bait than they are their NHL teams as they continue to rank high with us and sit out with Arizona and Columbus, respectively.

- Winger Tyler Bertuzzi (No. 6) returns to the Trade Bait list after a one-week absence when indications were GM Steve Yzerman wanted to give his Detroit Red Wings the best opportunity to compete for a playoff spot. The wild Eastern Conference arms race may have changed Yzerman’s mind.

- Philadelphia left winger James van Riemsdyk (No. 7) and Washington centre Lars Eller (No. 9) round out the TSN top 10.

TSN Trade Bait Board: Feburary 28 Player Pos Age GP G P Cap Hit 2023-24 1. Patrick Kane, Chi RW 34 54 16 45 $10.5M UFA 2. Jakob Chychrun, Ari LD 24 36 7 28 $4.6M 2 Yrs 3. Vladislav Gavrikov, CBJ LD 27 52 3 10 $2.8M UFA 4. Mattias Ekholm, Nsh LD 32 57 5 18 $6.25M 3 Yrs 5. Edmonton's 1st-Round Pick 6. Tyler Bertuzzi, Det LW/RW 27 28 4 14 $4.75M UFA 7. James van Riemsdyk, Phi LW 33 40 9 23 $7M UFA 8. Carolina's 1st-Round Pick 9. Lars Eller, Wsh C 33 60 7 16 $3.5M UFA 10. Joel Edmundson, Mtl LD 29 39 1 6 $3.5M 1 Yr 11. Luke Schenn, Van RD 33 55 3 21 $850K UFA 12. Cam Talbot, Ott G 35 30 2.87 .905 $3.67M UFA 13. Shayne Gostisbehere, Ari LD 29 51 10 30 $4.5M UFA 14. Brock Boeser, Van RW 25 52 11 38 $6.65M 2 Yrs 15. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ G 28 28 3.17 .913 $1.3M UFA 16. St. Louis' 1st-Round Picks 17. Jesse Puljujarvi, Edm RW 24 58 5 14 $3M RFA 18. Nick Bjugstad, Ari C 30 59 13 23 $900K UFA 19. Max Domi, Chi C 27 59 18 49 $3M UFA 20. Alex Kerfoot, Tor LW/RW 28 60 7 26 $3.5M UFA 21. James Reimer, SJ G 34 30 3.29 .895 $2.25M UFA 22. Nick Jensen, Wsh RD 32 62 2 24 $2.5M UFA 23. Nick Schmaltz, Ari RW 27 43 17 39 $5.85M 3 Yrs 24. Jakub Vrana, Det LW 26 4 1 2 $5.25M 1 Yr 25. Warren Foegele, Edm LW 26 46 11 17 $2.75M 1 Yr 26. Jordan Greenway, Min LW 25 43 2 6 $3M 2 Yrs 27. Nick Seeler, Phi LD 29 58 3 10 $775K 1 Yr 28. Erik Karlsson, SJ RD 32 60 19 77 $11.5M 4 Yrs 29. Dmitry Kulikov, Ana LD 32 61 3 15 $2.25M UFA 30. John Klingberg, Ana RD 30 50 8 24 $7M UFA 31. Sean Monahan, Mtl C 28 25 6 17 $6.38M UFA 32. Erik Gustafsson, Wsh LD 30 61 7 38 $800K UFA 33. Adam Henrique, Ana LW/C 33 57 19 33 $5.825M 1 Yr 34. Conor Sheary, Wsh LW 30 62 12 30 $1.5M UFA 35. Justin Holl, Tor RD 31 59 2 13 $2M UFA

NOTE - 2023-24 indicates player’s status beyond 2022-23: UFA, RFA or number of years under contract