2h ago
Kane leads updated Trade Bait board as deadline looms
If, as expected, the Chicago Blackhawk legend lands in Manhattan, it would be at least the sixth major trade sending players from the Western to Eastern Conference, following Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O’Reilly, Timo Meier, Tanner Jeannot and Jake McCabe.
Which teams still need to make a move before the deadline?
New York State native Patrick Kane was born for the bright lights of Broadway.
And the three-time Stanley Cup champion, No. 1 on the TSN Trade Bait list, appears headed there as the New York Rangers explore options to minimize Kane’s $10.5-million cap hit.
Kane is at home awaiting a trade.
With seven goals since Feb. 17, nearly half of his 16 goals this season (54 games) have come in the past four games.
Five of the top six teams in the East – Boston, New Jersey, Toronto, Tampa Bay and the Rangers – have all made big moves.
Only Carolina, second overall to Boston, hasn’t. Yet.
That’s one reason why the Hurricanes’ first-round pick is listed No. 8 on the Trade Bait list.
Edmonton’s first-rounder, meanwhile, is at No. 5 as pressure builds on the Oilers to make a move.
Among the targets, according to TSN Insider Darren Dreger, are Nashville defenceman Mattias Ekholm, No. 4 on the Trade Bait list, and Montreal blueliner Joel Edmundson (No. 10).
Here is what else you need to know:
- Defencemen Jakob Chychrun (No. 2) and Vladislav Gavrikov (No. 3) are a bigger part of Team TSN Trade Bait than they are their NHL teams as they continue to rank high with us and sit out with Arizona and Columbus, respectively.
- Winger Tyler Bertuzzi (No. 6) returns to the Trade Bait list after a one-week absence when indications were GM Steve Yzerman wanted to give his Detroit Red Wings the best opportunity to compete for a playoff spot. The wild Eastern Conference arms race may have changed Yzerman’s mind.
- Philadelphia left winger James van Riemsdyk (No. 7) and Washington centre Lars Eller (No. 9) round out the TSN top 10.
TSN Trade Bait Board: Feburary 28
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|GP
|G
|P
|Cap Hit
|2023-24
|1. Patrick Kane, Chi
|RW
|34
|54
|16
|45
|$10.5M
|UFA
|2. Jakob Chychrun, Ari
|LD
|24
|36
|7
|28
|$4.6M
|2 Yrs
|3. Vladislav Gavrikov, CBJ
|LD
|27
|52
|3
|10
|$2.8M
|UFA
|4. Mattias Ekholm, Nsh
|LD
|32
|57
|5
|18
|$6.25M
|3 Yrs
|5. Edmonton's 1st-Round Pick
|6. Tyler Bertuzzi, Det
|LW/RW
|27
|28
|4
|14
|$4.75M
|UFA
|7. James van Riemsdyk, Phi
|LW
|33
|40
|9
|23
|$7M
|UFA
|8. Carolina's 1st-Round Pick
|9. Lars Eller, Wsh
|C
|33
|60
|7
|16
|$3.5M
|UFA
|10. Joel Edmundson, Mtl
|LD
|29
|39
|1
|6
|$3.5M
|1 Yr
|11. Luke Schenn, Van
|RD
|33
|55
|3
|21
|$850K
|UFA
|12. Cam Talbot, Ott
|G
|35
|30
|2.87
|.905
|$3.67M
|UFA
|13. Shayne Gostisbehere, Ari
|LD
|29
|51
|10
|30
|$4.5M
|UFA
|14. Brock Boeser, Van
|RW
|25
|52
|11
|38
|$6.65M
|2 Yrs
|15. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ
|G
|28
|28
|3.17
|.913
|$1.3M
|UFA
|16. St. Louis' 1st-Round Picks
|17. Jesse Puljujarvi, Edm
|RW
|24
|58
|5
|14
|$3M
|RFA
|18. Nick Bjugstad, Ari
|C
|30
|59
|13
|23
|$900K
|UFA
|19. Max Domi, Chi
|C
|27
|59
|18
|49
|$3M
|UFA
|20. Alex Kerfoot, Tor
|LW/RW
|28
|60
|7
|26
|$3.5M
|UFA
|21. James Reimer, SJ
|G
|34
|30
|3.29
|.895
|$2.25M
|UFA
|22. Nick Jensen, Wsh
|RD
|32
|62
|2
|24
|$2.5M
|UFA
|23. Nick Schmaltz, Ari
|RW
|27
|43
|17
|39
|$5.85M
|3 Yrs
|24. Jakub Vrana, Det
|LW
|26
|4
|1
|2
|$5.25M
|1 Yr
|25. Warren Foegele, Edm
|LW
|26
|46
|11
|17
|$2.75M
|1 Yr
|26. Jordan Greenway, Min
|LW
|25
|43
|2
|6
|$3M
|2 Yrs
|27. Nick Seeler, Phi
|LD
|29
|58
|3
|10
|$775K
|1 Yr
|28. Erik Karlsson, SJ
|RD
|32
|60
|19
|77
|$11.5M
|4 Yrs
|29. Dmitry Kulikov, Ana
|LD
|32
|61
|3
|15
|$2.25M
|UFA
|30. John Klingberg, Ana
|RD
|30
|50
|8
|24
|$7M
|UFA
|31. Sean Monahan, Mtl
|C
|28
|25
|6
|17
|$6.38M
|UFA
|32. Erik Gustafsson, Wsh
|LD
|30
|61
|7
|38
|$800K
|UFA
|33. Adam Henrique, Ana
|LW/C
|33
|57
|19
|33
|$5.825M
|1 Yr
|34. Conor Sheary, Wsh
|LW
|30
|62
|12
|30
|$1.5M
|UFA
|35. Justin Holl, Tor
|RD
|31
|59
|2
|13
|$2M
|UFA
NOTE - 2023-24 indicates player’s status beyond 2022-23: UFA, RFA or number of years under contract