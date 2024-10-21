Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.

With the NFL and NCAA football seasons in full swing, the NHL season underway, the NBA season about to tip off and the World Series match-up set, there’s a lot to get excited about this week.

If you’re like me, it’s difficult to keep up with everything.

Fortunately, we put a bow on another week with a couple of winners in Friday’s Morning Coffee column, and we’re looking to stay hot this week to close out the month of October on a high note.

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened as the favourite to win the World Series at -128, with the New York Yankees currently at +110 to win it all.

The Fall Classic won’t get underway until Friday night, which leaves us plenty of time to dig into the match-ups and lock in a best bet later in the week.

In the meantime, Week 7 of the NFL season wraps up tonight with a pair of Monday Night Football match-ups on TSN.

In case you missed it, I already locked in a FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late last week.

I also have one more play for the late game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals on deck.

Hopefully, we can deliver another NFL prime-time game sweep to kick off the week.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday October 21st, 2024.

Mahomes Remains MVP Favourite At FanDuel For Undefeated Chiefs

In case you missed it, there’s an interesting conversation developing around the NFL regular season MVP award.

Patrick Mahomes entered the season as the consensus betting favourite.

After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 6-0 record, Mahomes remains the favourite to win MVP at FanDuel this morning.

Of course, there’s been a lot of talk over the past 24 hours about Mahomes’ numbers through six weeks.

The two-time MVP award winner ranks outside of the top 10 in QBR and outside of the top 20 in passer rating.

Mahomes has thrown six touchdown passes compared to a league-high eight interceptions.

Kansas City is the league’s last remaining undefeated team at 6-0.

Still, the Chiefs have delivered just a plus-43 point differential so far this season – the fourth-worst mark by a 6-0 team in NFL history.

With injuries adding up, it would seem like only a matter of time before Kansas City stumbles.

At the same time, their schedule is very manageable and if their defence continues to perform at an elite level there’s little reason to believe we will see a major drop off by the Chiefs.

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and even Jared Goff should all have shorter odds to win MVP than their current price.

It will be very interesting to see if one of them eventually emerges as the MVP favourite at some point this season.

Speaking of Jackson, the Ravens offence is humming heading into tonight’s game in Tampa Bay.

Baltimore has outrushed its opponents by a combined 878 yards this season.

That’s the largest differential through six games since they started tracking yardage all the way back in 1933!

The Ravens can match the longest streak of consecutive games with at least 300 passing yards and 150 rushing yards if they hit those marks for the third straight game tonight.

Jackson is 22-1 all-time against NFC opponents.

He’s also 17-5 all-time in NFL prime-time games.

I like Baltimore to stay hot with another win tonight.

I’ll lock in a Same Game Parlay with Jackson to throw for 175+ passing yards and the Ravens to win at -120 odds as a FanDuel Best Bet.

In case you missed it, I also expect Rashod Bateman to deliver another strong performance tonight.

Finally, the Los Angeles Chargers have a chance to improve to 4-2 with a win over the Arizona Cardinals in the late game tonight.

So far, they’ve been as advertised under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers rank 12th in the NFL with 127.8 rushing yards per game and they lead the league with 13.2 points per game allowed this season.

We know that Harbaugh wants to run the football and control the clock while playing tough defence.

Tonight, he gets a match-up where he can do exactly that.

The Cardinals have allowed an average of 124.8 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs this season – the second-worst mark in the entire NFL.

Chargers running back JK Dobbins just rushed for 96 yards on 25 carries in last week’s win over the Denver Broncos.

He’s rushed for 96 or more yards in three of five games this season and the two misses were playing from behind against some pretty good run defences in the Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dobbins is in line for another heavy workload tonight against a much weaker defence and I project him for 80+ rushing yards against the Cardinals.

I played Dobbins at over 72.5 rushing yards late last week and still like the over now at 76.5 this morning.

Give me Dobbins over 76.5 rushing yards as my third and final FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

Hopefully, we can complete another sweep and end Week 7 off on a high note!

Have a great day, everyone!