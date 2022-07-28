The San Jose Sharks announced Thursday that Patrick Marleau's No. 12 will be retired in a ceremony on Feb. 25, 2023.

Marleau is the NHL's all-time leader in games played (1,779) and holds the Sharks franchise record in goals (522) and points (1,111). He is the first player in Sharks franchise history to have his jersey number raised to the rafters.

"As a little boy skating on a frozen pond, my dream was to play in the NHL. Never could I have imagined the honor of my jersey hanging in the rafters above the very ice that I played so many of my NHL games on," said Marleau. "I cannot begin to the describe the way I feel. I am truly grateful and thankful for this recognition, but also for being able to play in front of the great San Jose Sharks fans for so long. I'll miss doing so for the rest of my life. Thank you to the Sharks organization, my teammates throughout my career, and especially the fans for this honor of a lifetime. I can't wait to see you all on Feb. 25."

Marleau, 42, scored 566 goals and added 631 assists in his 23-year NHL career. He ranks 23rd all-time in goals, seventh in game-winning goals (109) and is 5oth in points.

"It is only fitting that the first San Jose Sharks player to receive the ultimate franchise recognition of having his number retired is Mr. San Jose Shark himself, Patrick Marleau" said Sharks President Jonathan Becher. "Patty symbolizes the Sharks franchise as much as our famous jersey crest and the color teal. We look forward to celebrating his amazing NHL legacy with Patrick's family, friends and his legions of fans, many of whom were in the arena when Patrick first stepped on the ice in San Jose in 1997."

Marleau played parts of 21 seasons with the Sharks during his career. He also played two seasons with the Toronto maple Leafs and eight games with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Internationally, the Aneroid, Sask. native won gold medals with Team Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, as well as the 2014 World Cup of Hockey.

Marleau was originally selected second overall in the 1997 NHL Draft.