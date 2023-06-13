Patrick Roy officially stepped down from his roles as head coach and general manager of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Quebec Remparts on Tuesday but a return to the NHL coaching ranks doesn't appear to be in the cards for now.

When asked by the media at the Tuesday morning press conference of whether any NHL teams have reached out to him regarding a coaching position, Roy said "absolutely none."

« Absolument aucun. »



- Patrick Roy, s'il avait eu des contacts avec des équipes pour un poste d'entraîneur dans la LNH. — RDS (@RDSca) June 13, 2023

The remaining NHL head coaching vacancy is the New York Rangers with the Columbus Blue Jackets reportedly set to hire Mike Babcock.

Roy, who co-owns the Remparts, previously announced at the start of the 2022-23 season that it would be his last as head coach of the franchise. Since joining in 2005, Roy has coached all but five seasons for the team, including a three-year stint as head coach of Colorado Avalanche.

In his three years with the Avs, he won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2014 after leading Colorado to a 52-22-8 record in his first year with the team. After missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, Roy resigned as head coach and vice-president of hockey operations and was replaced by current Avs coach Jared Bednar.

The 57-year-old also served as general manager of the Remparts, leading them to Memorial Cup championships in 2006 and 2023. He brought in former NHL forward Simon Gagne into the organization last July to apprentice under him before becoming head coach for 2023-24.

As a player, Roy had a Hall of Fame career, playing for the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche. He won four Stanley Cups, two with Canadiens (1986, 1993) and two with the Avalanche (1996, 2001).

An 11-time NHL All-Star, the Quebec City, Que., native won the Conn Smythe and Vezina trophies three times, the William M. Jennings Trophy five times and Calder Trophy in 1985.