Rangers could buy out Nemeth if not traded

Defenceman Patrik Nemeth is a candidate to be bought out Tuesday if the New York Rangers cannot trade him, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The NHL's first buyout period closes Tuesday evening at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The 30-year-old Nemeth appeared in 63 games last season for the Rangers, scoring two goals and adding five assists for seven points in 16:38 of ice time a night.

Nemeth is heading into the second year of a three-year, $7.5 million deal ($2.5 million cap hit) he signed with New York last July. He has also spent time with the Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars during his nine-year career.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Nemeth was selected in the second round (No. 41 overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Stars.