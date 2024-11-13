It’s been nearly 20 years since Mike Tyson last stepped in the ring for a sanctioned boxing match.

On June 5, 2005, the then 38-year-old Tyson was defeated by Kevin McBride after the American called an end to the fight after the sixth round.

"I do not have the guts to be in this sport anymore,” Tyson said following the fight. “I don't want to disrespect the sport that I love. My heart is not into this anymore. I'm sorry for the fans who paid for this. I wish I could have done better."

Tyson kept true to his word about not wanting to be involved in the sport anymore and for 19 years hasn’t stepped foot in the ring again.

And then Jake Paul entered the equation.

Described as “an American professional boxer, actor and YouTuber,” Paul was first introduced to the entertainment industry through social media over 10 years ago.

In 2013, he was one of the biggest stars on Vine. In 2014, he launched a YouTube channel which has since grown to over 20 million subscribers.

In 2016, Paul was a cast member on a Disney channel show (Bizaardvark) before leaving the show and launching his own media company.

Fast forward a few years, and Paul was now dipping his toe into the boxing scene, winning his first match over fellow content creator AnEsonGib in January 2020.

Since then, Paul has fought 11 times, going 10-1 with three knockouts. The former Vine star has also added wins over Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz and, most recently, Mike Perry to his resume.

His lone loss came in February 2023 when he dropped a split decision to Tommy Fury.

Now, Paul will get in the ring with the biggest (by name brand) opponent he could face. And the odds suggest it's going to be a good night for him.

Here is a closer look at the odds on FanDuel for Paul v. Tyson this Friday.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Paul v. Tyson Name To Win Win by points/decision Win by KO/TKO Jake Paul -210 +280 +140 Mike Tyson +172 +1100 +240

Paul is currently a -210 favourite to beat Tyson on FanDuel Sportsbook, that number carries an implied probability of 67.74 per cent.

The fight is +156 to go the distance.

In 56 career fights, Tyson has only had seven go the distance, while only four of Paul’s 11 fights have reached the final bell.

Paul is +140 to win by knockout. On the other side, Tyson is +240 to knock out Paul, something he hasn’t done to an opponent since 2002.