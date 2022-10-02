Report: Chryst out as head coach at Wisconsin after eight seasons

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Paul Chryst has been fired from his head coaching position at Wisconsin and will be replaced by Jim Leonhard on an interim basis.

SOURCE: Paul Chryst is out as #Wisconsin coach. Jim Leonhard will be the team's interim coach. Announcement will be coming shortly. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 2, 2022

This firing comes following a lopsided 34-10 loss at home at the hands of Illinois on Saturday, which dropped the Badgers to 2-3 on the season, and 0-2 in conference play.

Chryst was named head coach of Wisconsin ahead of the 2015 season, and went 67-26 in his eight seasons as head coach.

The team finished first in the Big Ten West Conference three times under Chryst, and won two bowl games -- the Cotton Bowl in 2016 and the Orange Bowl in 2017. These were the only top-10 finishes of Chryst's coaching stint at Wisconsin. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

Chryst was also the offensive coordinator at Wisconsin from 2005-11, and lettered as a quarterback and tight end for Wisconsin from 1986-88.