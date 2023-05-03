Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday his team has "accepted" getting fewer calls than opponents in the postseason.

Maurice was asked about the officiating after the Panthers' 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their second-round series.

"We've just accepted the fact that we will be in the penalty box more than the opponent, only because it's been true the last eight games. So just, tell [goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky] to get lots of sleep," he told reporters.

Florida took four penalties in Game 1 and was handed 10 minutes in the box compared to Toronto's lone two-minute minor in the second period. Toronto was slated to receive a second penalty in the third period before Brandon Montour scored during the delayed call.

After a review sent Panthers forward Sam Bennett to the box for a high-sticking double-minor on Ryan O'Reilly with 37 seconds remaining in the third period, Maurice appeared to gesture toward officials and take issue with the penalty disparity.

According to NHL.com, the Panthers have taken the most penalties (43) during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The next closest team is the now-eliminated Boston Bruins at 40 penalties. Florida is fourth in total penalty minutes at 131, trailing the Bruins (139), New York Rangers (136) and New Jersey Devils (134). The Maple Leafs have taken a total of 28 penalties for 84 minutes.

Toronto trailed 2-0 in the second period before rallying to tie the game at 2-2. In the dying minutes of the period, the Maple Leafs gave up a breakaway to Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe, who scored to put the Cats back ahead for good.

Game 2 in the series will go Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena before shifting to Sunrise over the weekend.