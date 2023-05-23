It appears Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice is confident captain Aleksander Barkov will be able to return to the lineup sooner rather than later as they pursue their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Maurice told The Joe Rose Show on AM 560 Sports WQAM on Tuesday morning that Barkov's injury is "not anything too sinister" and is "more on the optimistic side."

🚨Sasha Barkov injury update🚨 @FlaPanthers coach Paul Maurice told @JoeRoseShow there was a point last night where they though Barkov would return to action. Maurice thinks the injury is "not anything too sinister" and he's "more on the optimistic side."https://t.co/0Tf49VWg77 pic.twitter.com/MR6LTS2Ssu — AM 560 Sports WQAM (@560WQAM) May 23, 2023

The 27-year-old forward left Sunday's Game 3 win over the Carolina in the first period with a lower-body injury after taking a hit from Hurricanes forward Jack Drury. Barkov didn't appear too uncomfortable following the hit, but was forced to leave and did not return.

Maurice did not have an update on his status following the game, but did mention during Tuesday's radio interview that Barkov returning to action in Game 3 was a possibility at one point.

"He was at a bar mitzvah, his neighbour had a... yeah that's what we'll go with... a bar mitzvah." 😆



Paul Maurice when asked about Aleksander Barkov. pic.twitter.com/F90aXMovRr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 23, 2023

Barkov - the second overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft - scored 23 goals and 55 assists over 68 games this season, his 10th with the Panthers. The native of Tampere, Finland has four goals and eight assists over 15 playoff games this spring.

The Panthers lead the Hurricanes 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Final and are looking to advance to their second Stanley Cup Final in franchise history. They were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the 1996 Stanley Cup Final.

Games 4 against Carolina is scheduled for Wednesday night in Sunrise.