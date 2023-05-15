Paul Pogba's return to Juventus continues to be snakebitten.

The Bianconeri confirmed on Monday that the 30-year-old France midfielder picked up "a low-grade lesion of the rectus femoris" Sunday's 2-0 victory over Cremonese.

In his first start of the season, Pogba limped off in the 24th minute in obvious pain, pulling his shirt over his face.

Pogba returned to Juve in the summer on a free transfer after six seasons back at Manchester United and has made only 10 appearances. Last July, he picked up a meniscus injury that eventually required operation and ruled him out of last fall's 2022 World Cup. After making his season debut in late February, Pogba was immediately benched by manager Max Allegri for coming late to a team dinner. Days later, he was injured in training and missed another month.

Should Pogba's season be over, he will have played for 161 minutes combined on the campaign.

Juve has four league matches left in the season and remains in Europa League contention with their semi-final tie against Sevilla even at 1-1 headed into Thursday's decider in Spain.

The Bianconeri sit second in the Serie A table on 69 points, but their earlier points deduction for illicit transfer activity that was rescinded last month could once again be reinstated with the matter still in front of a court. Should that happen, they would once again be hit with a 15-point deduction that would take them out of European football for next season (barring a Europa League title).