OTTAWA — South Africa's Paula Reto has won the CP Women's Open.

Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win the Canadian women's golf championship by one stroke. That score lifted her over third round co-leaders Narin An and Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea.

Nelly Korda (67) of the United States mounted a late charge but fell a shot short of forcing a playoff with Reto. She and Choi (69) finished in a tie for second.

A win would have lifted Korda back into the top spot on the women's world golf rankings.

An had a 1-over 72 to fall back into a tie for sixth.

Reto fired a course-record 9-under 62 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Thursday's first round. She bested Canada's Brooke Henderson's former mark of 63 set at the 2017 CP Women's Open.

American Lindy Duncan matched Reto's record in the second round, split over Friday and Saturday due to a rain delay.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp (67) finished tied for 17th at 10 under. It's the third time that Sharp has earned the Sandra Post Award given to the low Canadian at the tournament.

Maddie Szeryk (71) of London, Ont., tied for 26th at 9 under for her best-ever finish on the LPGA Tour.

Henderson (69) from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., tied for 49th. Amateur Lauren Zaretsky (73) of Thornhill, Ont., was 75th at 1 over and Toronto's Rebecca Lee-Bentham (72) tied for 76th at 2 over.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2022.