Pegula advances to NBO quarterfinals with quick win over Paolini

MONTREAL — Jessica Pegula of the United States has advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's National Bank Open with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

Pegula, the fourth seed in Montreal, had six aces to one double-fault and broke Paolini five times on 11 chances to cruise to victory in just one hour nine minutes.

The American is looking for her first NBO Open title after reaching the semifinals at the last two tournaments.

Pegula will next face the winner of a match between sixth seed Coco Gauff of the United States and ninth seed Marketa Vondrousova of Czechia.

Paolini had advanced to the third round in a walkover after her second-round opponent, 13th seed Madison Keys, withdrew due to a hip injury.

Later, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., was set to face American Danielle Collins in third-round action at IGA Stadium's Centre Court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023.