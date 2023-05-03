New York Rangers forward Patrick Kane told reporters Wednesday he played through the majority of this season with a lower-body injury.

Scheduled for an unrestricted free agency this summer, Kane said isn't 100 per cent sure whether he'll require surgery, but hopes to know within this week.

The 34-year-old praised the Rangers' training staff for managing injury after he was acquired in-season.

Kane said he hopes to know within the next week or so if he is going to require surgery. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 3, 2023

The 5-foot-10 superstar winger was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 28 in exchange for defenceman Andy Wellinski and two draft picks.

Kane recorded five goals and 12 points in 19 regular season games as a Ranger and added a goal and six points in seven games in the playoffs.

The Buffalo, N.Y., native had 21 goals and 57 points in 73 games split between the Blackhawks and Rangers last season.

Kane was a core piece of the Chicago Blackhawks for 16 seasons where he won the Calder Trophy in 2008, Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, and Lester B. Pearson Award (now Ted Lindsay Award) in 2016, Conn Smythe Trophy in 2013, and three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

He was also named as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in 2017 during the league's 100th anniversary.

Drafted first overall by the Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane has 451 goals and 1,237 points in 1,180 career games split between the Blackhawks and Rangers.