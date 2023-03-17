TORONTO — Decorated swimmer Penny Oleksiak will miss the upcoming Canadian swimming trials as she continues to recover from knee surgery.

Swimming Canada said in a release that Oleksiak has advanced in her rehabilitation program after undergoing surgery to repair the meniscus in her left knee last fall.

However, the organization says she has also been working through complications in her left knee and her shoulder.

The 22-year-old Oleksiak, from Toronto, is Canada's most decorated Olympian with a combined seven medals (one gold, two silver, four bronze) from the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Games.

She has also won nine world championship medals (two silver, seven bronze) and four short-course world championship medals (two gold, one silver, one bronze) over her career.

The Canadian trials, which start March 28 at Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre, will serve as the national team's selection meet for the 2023 world championships, 2023 world para swimming championships and other international events.

“I’m working hard to prioritize my recovery right now. Unfortunately, I’m not quite ready to race my best at trials,” Oleksiak said in the release. “I’m looking forward to other opportunities to compete this season, and looking ahead to being my best (at the 2024 Paris Olympics)."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.