58m ago
Capitals' head coach Laviolette in COVID protocol, to miss games
Peter Laviolette, the head coach of the Washington Capitals, will miss the team's next two games as he is in the NHL's COVID protocol, the team announced Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
No further update was given regarding the 57-year-old's health at this time.
The Capitals are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday in Washington and again on Sunday in Tampa Bay.
Assistant coach Kevin McCarthy will assume head coaching duties until Laviolette is able to return.
Washington is currently 6-7-2 this season, and sitting near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division with 14 points.