Peterman, Gallant among four teams to advance to Canadian mixed doubles curling semis

FREDERICTON — The Canadian mixed doubles curling championship semifinal matchups are now set for Friday.

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, the 2019 national champions and 2023 finalists, defeated Paige Papley and Evan Van Amsterdam 7-5 on Thursday evening in quarterfinal action.

Peterman and Gallant will next face Kadriana and Colton Lott, who remained undefeated at the tournament by picking up an 11-3 victory over Nancy Martin and Steve Laycock in their quarterfinal matchup.

Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres also remained unbeaten to move onto the semifinals. The duo eked out a 7-6 win with a single in the final end to get past Amanda and Aaron Sluchinski.

Walker and Muyres will next face Madison and Rylan Kleiter in the semifinals. The Kleiters advanced with a 7-5 victory over Taylor Reese-Hansen and Corey Chester.

Both semifinal games will be played early Friday morning, with the medal games taking place just a couple of hours later.

The top three teams at the national championships gain berths to the Olympic trials starting later this year in Liverpool, N.S.

The winner represents Canada at next month's world championship in Ostersund, Sweden.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.