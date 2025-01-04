Peterman-Gallant finish undefeated run to capture mixed doubles trials

LIVERPOOL, N.S. — Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman defeated Brendan Bottcher and Rachel Homan 8-7 to win the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials on Saturday.

Gallant and Peterman iced the victory by limiting Bottcher and Homan to a deuce in the eighth end.

Gallant and Peterman, who opened with three points and led 6-1 after four ends, will wear the Maple Leaf at the 2026 Milan Olympics if Canada qualifies.

Bottcher and Homan defeated John Epping and Lisa Weagle 8-6 in the semifinal earlier in the day at Queens Place Emera Centre.

Gallant and Peterman will represent Canada at the April 26-May 3 world mixed doubles championship in Fredericton. That competition will determine most of the countries who will play at the Games.

Canada's John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes won gold when mixed doubles made its Olympic debut at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Homan and Morris missed the playoffs at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2025.