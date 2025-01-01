Peterman, Gallant punch playoff ticket at Canadian mixed doubles curling trials

LIVERPOOL, N.S. — Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant stayed undefeated at the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials with a pair of victories Wednesday.

The husband-and-wife duo from Calgary clinched a playoff spot at 6-0 atop Pool B with one preliminary-round game remaining.

The trials winner can represent Canada in the 2026 Olympic Games if the duo also finishes high enough at the 2025 world championship to qualify their country for Italy.

The Olympic field will include the top eight ranked countries in the world, or the top seven plus host Italy if the Italians aren't in the top eight. Canada currently ranks fifth.

The 16-team trials field was divided into two pools. The top three teams in each pool advance to the playoff round starting Thursday evening. The final is Saturday at Queens Place Emera Centre.

Peterman and Gallant, who were silver medallists at the 2019 world championship, defeated the father-daughter combo of Jim and Jaelyn Cotter 8-1 before downing Tyrel Griffith and Jennifer Armstrong 5-2 on Wednesday.

Peterman and Gallant had one pool game remaining Thursday against 2024 Canadian champions Colton and Kadriana Lott (4-2).

The Lotts were 8-6 winners Wednesday afternoon over Lisa Weagle and John Epping, who were also 4-2 in Pool B.

The Cotters and Griffith and Armstrong were 3-3.

Rachel Homan and Brendan Bottcher dropped their first game in Pool A on Wednesday when they fell 7-6 to Brittany Tran and Rylan Kleiter.

Homan and Bottcher, Tran and Kleiter and Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres were tied at 4-1 top Pool A heading into Wednesday evening's draw.

