ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Phil Di Giuseppe scored at 18:45 of the third period to earn the Abbotsford Canucks a 4-3 win over the Henderson Silver Knights in American League play Friday night.

Arshdeep Baines, Danila Klimovich and Vasily Podkolzin had the other goals for the Canucks (20-10-1-1).

Brendan Brisson, Bryon Froese and Gage Quinney replied for Henderson (12-20-0-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023.