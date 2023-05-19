Manchester United's longest serving outfield player is set to depart Old Trafford.

The club confirmed on Friday that defender Phil Jones would leave the club after 12 seasons upon the expiry of his contract on June 30.

Jones, 31, has been reduced to a bit player at the club over the past several seasons thanks to injury and has not played at all this season.

"I wish I could have played more," Jones wrote in a letter to club supporters on the United website. "I wish I could have given more to the many squads I played amongst. I will say, from the bottom of my heart, I did everything I could. It's been very difficult, the last couple of years, there's no denying that."

A native of Preston, England, Jones signed for United in the summer of 2011 in a £16.5 million move from Blackburn Rovers. His last appearance for the team came in a 3-0 win over Brentford at the end of last season.

Jones would go on to make 229 appearances across all competitions for the club. He leaves Old Trafford with a Premier League title, and FA Cup and Europa League title.

Internationally, Jones has been capped 27 times by England and last appeared at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.