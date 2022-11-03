1h ago
76ers star Harden (foot) to miss a month
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is expected to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Wizards 121, 76ers 111
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is expected to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Harden, 33, is averaging 22 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists per game this season.
The 76ers are off to a 4-5 this season.
More details to follow.