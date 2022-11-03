Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is expected to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Harden, 33, is averaging 22 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists per game this season.

The 76ers are off to a 4-5 this season.

