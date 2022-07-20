Philadelphia 76ers and guard James Harden have agreed on a two-year, $68.6 million deal that also includes a player option, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent James Harden has agreed on a two-year, $68.6M deal, including a player option, to return to the 76ers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 20, 2022

Wojnarowski reports that Harden will make $33 million in 2022-23 and then have an option for a $35.6 million deal for the 2023-24 season.

The 32-year old appeared in 65 games last season split between the Brooklyn Nets and 76ers and averaged 22.0 points, 10.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds in 37.2 minutes per game.

The 76ers acquired Harden along with Paul Millsap from the Nets in exchange for Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Ben Simmons and draft picks.

Harden turned down a $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season which allowed the 76ers more flexibility in making signings during the off season.