The Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers have eliminated each other in the playoffs two of the past four seasons, and their growing rivalry will be renewed Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto enters the matchup having split a two-game set with the Miami Heat, and are 2-2 overall after a close loss to the Brooklyn Nets as well. Scottie Barnes, who earned Rookie of the Year honours last season for the Raptors, is dealing with a sprained ankle and is questionable to play Wednesday.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 26.5 points, 10 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game to this point. The Third-Team All-NBA forward in 2021-22 improved to second place on the Raptors' all-time ranks for triple-doubles recorded when he scored 37 points and added 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the loss to the Nets on Saturday.

Otto Porter Jr., who was signed in the off-season from the Golden State Warriors, has yet to make his debut for the Raptors as he is still dealing with a hamstring injury. He is listed as doubtful to suit up for Toronto in this game.

The two teams last met one another in the first round of the playoffs last season, when the Sixers opened with three straight wins before taking the series four games to two.

The star for Philadelphia in that series was centre Joel Embiid, who was the scoring champion in the NBA last season. 76ers coach Dov Rivers revealed recently that Embiid dealt with plantar fasciitis in his foot during the off-season, which slowed his training.

James Harden, who was acquired via trade from the Nets last season, has started this season strong after struggling in the postseason - averaging 26.8 points per game and 9.8 assists per game.

Philadelphia got off to a slow start this season and were booed by their home fans during their third straight loss to begin the season. A victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday improved their record on the year to 1-3.

“From the fans' perspective, yeah, they probably wanted me to be traded and the whole team to be sent down to the G League,” said Embiid after the loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

In their 10 games last season, including the playoffs, the Raptors and 76ers split five games apiece.

These teams played a classic playoff series in 2019, which went to seven games and was decided on a buzzer-beater by Kawhi Leonard for the Raptors.