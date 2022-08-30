Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is on the move.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report the New Orleans Saints have traded the 24-year-old safety to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter. pic.twitter.com/k6bxvziA84 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Rapoport and Pelissero note the decision to move the Florida product was made once extension talks with Gardner-Johnson collapsed.

A native of Cocoa, FL, Gardner-Johnson was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He's appeared in 43 games (31 starts) over three seasons, recording 161 tackles, five interceptions and 3.0 sacks.

Gardner-Johnson joins a defensive backs corps that also includes Darius Slayton, Anthony Harris, James Bradberry and Marcus Epps among others.