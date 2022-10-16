The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Dallas Cowboys in all three phases, and enter halftime holding a commanding 20-3 lead.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offence came alive in the second quarter; Hurts completed 11 of 17 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, Miles Sanders ran nine times for 39 yards and a touchdown and AJ Brown caught a touchdown.

Defensively, the Eagles forced two turnovers and a turnover on downs. Rush completed 5 of 16 passes for 36 yards and two interceptions and the Cowboys totaled 45 yards on 10 carries on the ground.

Kavontae Turpin took a kickoff 61 yards to give the Cowboys their best field position of the day, which culminated in a Brett Maher 30-yard field goal at the end of the first half.

Rush threw his second interception of the first half to Darius Slay, and the Eagles drive stalled late but still ended with a Jake Elliott 34-yard field goal to push the lead to 20-0.

Down 14-0, the Cowboys went for it on a risky fourth-and-one; Rush's pass was deflected by star defensive back James Bradberry, which gave the Eagles great field position again.

This led to a 51-yard field goal for Jake Elliott to extend the lead to 17-0.

After Philadelphia took the lead, Rush made an ill-advised throw that ended up in the hands of Eagles' defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson.

Things went from bad to worse for Dallas, as the Rush interception pass was converted to another Eagles touchdown when Brown caught a screen pass and took it 15 yards for the touchdown.

Philadelphia struck first on the opening play of the second quarter, when Sanders scored a five-yard touchdown to break the scoreless tie.

It capped off 17-play, 75 yard drive that also featured a fourth down conversion on a short pass to AJ Brown.

Bit of a slow start under the lights for each team, with the first three drives of the game ending in punts.