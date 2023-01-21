Dominant first half gives Eagles lead over Giants at halftime in NFC Divisional Round

The Philadelphia Eagles wasted no time finding the end zone as a pair of first and second-quarter touchdowns has given them a 28-0 lead over the New York Giants at the half in the NFC Divisional Round from Lincoln Financial Field.

Tight end Dallas Godert was on the receiving end of the first touchdown pass from Hurts, who finished 12-of-17 passing for 118 yards.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith was hauled in Hurts' second passing touchdown of the quarter to make it 14-0.

Running back Boston Scott capped off a drive started by Miles Sanders to widen the Eagles' margin.

Hurts scored the Eagles fourth touchdown of the half on a QB-keeper late in the second quarter.

A week removed from his 301-yard, two-touchdown performance in the Giants' 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Daniel Jones has thrown for 57 yards and an interception.