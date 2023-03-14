Pro Bowl centre Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles have reached an agreement on a one-year contract extension.

The deal is for $14.25 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

One day after he announced he would return for another season, Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce and the Eagles reached agreement on a one-year, $14.25 million deal, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Kelce announced on Monday he would return for another season in the NFL after contemplating retirement.

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season," he tweeted Monday. "After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain't f---ing done yet!"

The 35-year-old has spent the entirety of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, who originally took Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Kelce has appeared in 176 career games for the team, including all 17 in 2022, and was instrumental in their run to the franchise's first ever Super Bowl victory in 2018 and NFC Championship this past season.

Kelce is the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis