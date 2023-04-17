Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has agreed to a five-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday. The deal is worth $255 million, according to NFL network's Ian Rapoport, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The deal includes $179.304 million in guarantees, with $110 million guaranteed at signing, as well as the first no-trade clause in Eagles history, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

We've agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season.@JalenHurts | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/etgYG5rSpf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 17, 2023

Hurts can earn an additional $15 million in incentives, pushing the the maximum value of the contract to $274.304 million thorugh 2028. He is now under contract with the Eagles through 2028.

"The thing with Jalen that I'm so optimistic about is...he's got an incredible passion for being phenomenal," Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said recently at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix. "You see that in the great ones. We all know in other sports and with certain quarterbacks in this league, you can define them by their obsession with detail and work ethic.

"We always knew Jalen was talented, had a very live arm that we thought was discounted in college because he was such a great runner, and his character was always considered great, but maybe the advantage we had was we really respected his ability to throw the football and that that would improve based on tremendous work ethic."

The 24-year-old led the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance last season, passing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. The Eagles were 14-1 in Hurts' 15 starts. Over his three-year career, hurts has thrown for 7,906 yards and 44 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,898 yards and 26 scores.

He finished second in MVP voting behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Hurts was selected by the Eagles in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.