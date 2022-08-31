The Philadelphia Eagles have traded former first-round pick Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a seventh round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a conditional fourth rounder in 2024, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Reagor, 23, played 17 games last season, catching 33 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns. In 28 career games, the TCU product has 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns.

Reagor was originally selected 21st overall by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.