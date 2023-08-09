The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired the rights to forward Massimo Rizzo and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for the rights to forward David Kase.

Rizzo, 22, had 17 goals and 46 points in 38 games with the University of Denver last season. He was initially selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Hurricanes.

Kase was originally selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The 26-year-old appeared in seven career games with the Flyers from 2019-21. He spent the past two years playing with Sparta Praha in the Czech Republic.

Kase had six goals and 14 points in 25 with Sparta Praha this past season.