Flyers GM Fletcher says it's unlikely Ellis will play this season

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters Thursday that he doesn't expect defenceman Ryan Ellis to be available this season and "it will be a bonus" if he does.

Ellis, 31, only appeared in four games with the Flyers last season due to a lower-body injury he sustained on Nov. 13. He initially was given a timeline of four to six weeks, however, he was unable to return due to what he described as a "multi-layered" issue involving the "complex of the whole pelvic region".

The 5-foot-10 defenceman was acquired by the Flyers prior to the 2021-22 season as part of a three-way trade that saw forward Nolan Patrick join the Vegas Golden Knights and forward Cody Glass and defenceman Philippe Myers join the Nashville Predators.

Ellis registered a goal and five points in four games last season with the Flyers.

Drafted 11th overall by the Predators in the 2009 NHL Draft, Ellis has 76 goals and 275 points in 566 career games split between the Predators and Flyers.