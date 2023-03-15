Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Daniel Briere released a statement on Wednesday, expressing shock at the viral video that showed his son, Carson Briere, pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase at a bar over the weekend.

The video was posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday," the elder Briere said in the statement. "They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behaviour."

From the Flyers, statements from GM Daniel Briere and his son, Carson pic.twitter.com/wClfSlNBvh — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 15, 2023

Carson Briere also released a statement of his own.

“I am deeply sorry for my behaviour on Saturday," he said. "There is no excuse for my actions, and | will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

The younger Briere, 23, currently attends Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., and plays for its hockey team, the Lakers. The school released a statement as a reply to the original tweet showing the video later on Tuesday.

“Late this afternoon, Mercyhurst University became aware of a disturbing video in which one of our student-athletes is seen pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a local establishment," it said. "Our Office of Student Conduct and Department of Police and Safety are investigating."

A native of Gatineau, Que., the elder Briere appeared in 973 NHL games over 17 seasons with the Phoenix Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, and Colorado Avalanche from 1997 to 2015.

He joined the Flyers front office in 2017 and was named interim GM on March 10 after the dismissal of Chuck Fletcher.