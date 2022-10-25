Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk is set to undergo finger surgery on Friday.

Flyers head coach John Tortorella said the surgery is not expected to be season ending, though the team does not have a timeline for his return as of yet.

The 33-year-old was injured in the team's 3-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. He logged 3:29 of ice time before exiting.

van Riemsdyk has two goals and five points in six games this season, his fifth since rejoining the Flyers as a free agent in 2018. He had 24 goals and 38 points in 82 games last season.

A pending unrestricted free agent, van Riemsdyk carries a $7 million cap hit in the last year of his current deal. Flyers

The Middletown, NJ native has 290 goals and 567 points in 885 career games with the Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs. He was selected second overall by the Flyers in the 2007 NHL Draft.