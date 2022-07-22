Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella is not happy about the noise surrounding the team's off-season moves.

Speaking to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Tortorella expressed his displeasure at comments made about the Flyers acquiring defenceman Tony DeAngelo and missing out on free agent star Johnny Gaudreau.

Tortorella, who is entering his first season with the Flyers, said he couldn't say definitively whether the team would be a playoff competitor this year, while backing general manager Chuck Fletcher's decisions this summer.

"I've got to see the players play. I know you're talking about free agency; I know that Chuck has been criticized through the free agent time here," Tortorella said. "I'm a little pissed off about some of the things said about a couple of the players and Tony DeAngelo, at least some of the things I've read. I haven't read them all, I don't spend my day trying to listen to everybody, what they're talking about.

"But everybody's upset about Johnny G, that Johnny G wasn't signed. Any general manager would be interested in a guy like that and I'm sure Chuck was. But there's sometimes the lay of the land, where your contracts are at, where your cap's at and where your team's at, quite honestly. Is it time to sign a free agent like that? I think we have a little bit of building to do here and a little bit of growing."

Acquiring DeAngelo was the biggest splash Fletcher made this month, trading three picks to the Carolina Hurricanes for the defenceman. DeAngelo had 10 goals and 51 points in 64 games last season in Carolina after playing just six games in the previous season with the New York Rangers due to a team suspension stemming from an incident with a teammate following a game.

DeAngelo was signed to a two-year, $10 million contract shortly after the trade was completed. Fletcher then added to his forward group on the free agent market, signing veteran winger Nic Deslauriers to a four-year, $7 million contract, among other moves.

Tortorella sounded off on criticism of both players, stating he believes DeAngelo brings the right personality to help the Flyers be competitive.

"The thing that bothers me and some of the things I've read is people are upset about Tony DeAngelo," Tortorella said. "Tony DeAngelo's a hell of a player, Tony DeAngelo has personality. Is he going to say and do some stupid stuff? You're damn right he is. But I'd rather have a guy doing stupid stuff than having a choir boy here just going about your business. You don't win that way, you don't win championships, you don't build a team without any personality. Tony's going to bring that and, plus, he's a hell of a player.

"Nic Deslauriers, another one. A number of teams were after him and what he can bring. He can bring some toughness, he can kill penalties, he's a good pro.

"It pisses me off, some of the things that have been said about those guys because I think everybody wanted the big splash. Well, we have to wait our turn for that big splash. We still have some things to do with our foundation of the team and maybe when our cap releases and contracts are moved or things are sorted out that way, maybe that's when you look for that."

The Flyers finished last season with a 25-46-11 record after replacing head coach Alain Vigneault with Mike Yeo after 22 games. The team has missed the playoffs in each of the past two years after reaching the second round of the postseason in the 2020 bubble.

Tortorella will be back behind the bench this season for the first time since leaving the Columbus Blue Jackets after the 2020-21 season. The 64-year-old, who won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004, has a career record of 673-541-37-132 over 20 years as a head coach.