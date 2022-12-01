The Philadelphia Flyers placed forward Kieffer Bellows on waivers Thursday, a month after claiming him from the New York Islanders.

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Peterson, who waived on Wednesday, cleared waivers Thursday.

The Islanders waived their former first-round pick on Oct. 26 and he was claimed by Philadelphia one day later. The 24-year-old went without a point in 11 games with the Flyers.

He appeared in one game with the Islanders prior to being waived - finishing as a minus-1 against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 13.

Cal Petersen (LAK) cleared waivers.

Kieffer Bellows (PHI) placed on waivers. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 1, 2022

Bellows re-signed with the Islanders as a restricted free agent in August on a one-year, $1.2 million contract and is scheduled to be an RFA again next summer.

He scored six goals and posted 19 points in 45 games last season.

A first-round pick of the Islanders in 2016, Bellows has 11 goals and 25 points in 68 career games.



Peterson Clears

Petersen gave up four goals on 16 shots in relief Jonathan Quick during the Kings' 9-8 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday before being waived Wednesday.

Peterson, 28, has a 5-3-2 record this season with an .868 save percentage and 3.75 goals-against average.

The 6-foot-2 netminder was instrumental in helping the Kings reach the playoffs last season, starting 35 games and posting a 20-14-2 record with an .895 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average.

Petersen is on the first year of a three-year, $15 million deal and has a modified no-trade clause.