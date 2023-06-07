After acquiring netminder Cal Peterson as part of their significant return Tuesday in a three-team deal, the Philadelphia Flyers are gauging the level of trade interest in goaltender Carter Hart, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger reports the Flyers are engaged in discussions around Hart, but are "listening" at this stage in talks.

The Flyers traded defenceman Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, and sent forwards Hayden Hodgson and Kevin Connauton to the Kings via the Blue Jackets. In return, Philadelphia landed a total of three draft picks - a Los Angeles' 2023 first-round pick and two second-rounders - as well as Peterson, defenceman Sean Walker and prospect Helge Grans, who was selected 35th overall by the Kings in 2020. Peterson, who spent the majority of last season in the AHL, carries a $5 million cap hit through the 2024-25 season.

Now the Flyers appear ready to potentially part ways with Hart as he enters the final year of his current contract. The 24-year-old is going into the last of a three-year, $11.937 million deal and has a cap hit of $3.979 million for the 2023-24 season. He is scheduled for restricted free agency next summer.

The 6-foot-2 netminder had a 22-23-10 record last season with a .907 save percentage and 2.94 goals-against average. The Flyers missed the postseason for the fourth time in the past five years.

Drafted 48th overall by the Flyers in the 2016 draft, Hart has a career 84-84-26 record with a .906 save percentage and 2.96 GAA in 201 NHL appearances.