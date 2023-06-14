The Philadelphia Flyers announced Wednesday that they have made qualifying offers to restricted free agent forwards Noah Cates, Morgan Frost, and Olle Lycksell as well as defencemen Ronnie Attard and Cam York.

The Flyers declined to make qualifying offers to forwards Kieffer Bellows and Evan Barratt and to defenceman Wyatte Wylie. They will become unrestricted free agents.

Frost, 24, was fourth in team scoring last season with 19 goals and 46 points in 81 games. It was his first full season skating in the NHL.

York, who was drafted 14th overall by Philadelphia at the 2019 NHL Draft, had two goals and 20 points in 54 games with the Flyers in 2022-23. In the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, he scored three goals with 13 points in 20 games.

Bellows had just three goals in 27 games with the Flyers last season after being claimed off waivers from the New York Islanders.

The Flyers also announced that per the collective bargaining agreement, goaltender Ivan Fedotov's 2022-23 contract has been tolled and will remain in effect for the 2023-24 campaign.