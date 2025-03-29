Betting Breakdown: Canucks’ Tocchet favoured to land Flyers’ coaching job
It’s been a few days since the Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach John Tortorella, naming Brad Shaw as interim coach.
Shaw will lead the team through the season’s end but isn’t the betting favourite on FanDuel to stay on. He sits at +430 to become the next head coach.
Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet has emerged as a top candidate since Tortorella’s exit. A Flyers legend who played parts of 11 seasons with the club, Tocchet leads the FanDuel odds at +185.
This buzz comes shortly after Canucks GM Patrik Allvin told TSN’s Pierre LeBrun he aims to extend Tocchet “sooner rather than later.”
Here are the six names on FanDuel with odds shorter than 10-1
Philadelphia Flyers Next Head Coach
|Name
|Odds
|Rick Tocchet
|+185
|David Carle
|+210
|Jay Woodcroft
|+340
|Brad Shaw
|+430
|Ian Laperriere
|+650
|Joel Quenneville
|+650
Outside the 10-1 range are notable names like Claude Julien (+1500), Joe Sacco (+2400), and Jessica Campbell (+3400).
The Flyers return to action Saturday afternoon, hosting the Buffalo Sabres as they finish out the season.
Meanwhile, tonight’s eight-game NHL slate offers plenty of player prop opportunities. After my first 0-3 week of the year, I’m eyeing a rebound.
Let’s dive in.
Player props to watch
This column has tracked 64 props this season, with a 36-27-1 record. Coming off a rough 0-3 week, here are three to monitor:
Player props to watch
|Name
|Prop
|Odds
|Warren Foegele
|Over 2.5 Shots on Goal
|+134
|Mika Zibanejad
|Over 0.5 Assists
|+148
|Vince Dunn
|Under 0.5 Points
|-120
Warren Foegele has recorded three or more shots on goal in six of his last seven games against teams in the bottom 10 for shots allowed. The Toronto Maple Leafs, 25th in the NHL, allow 29.2 shots per game.
Mika Zibanejad has at least one assist in four of his last five games against bottom-10 defences for assists allowed. The San Jose Sharks rank 31st, surrendering 6.3 assists per game.
Vince Dunn has failed to record a point in 11 of 12 games against top-10 defences for goals allowed. The Dallas Stars, third in the NHL, allow just 2.6 goals per game.
Most Public Sides
Most Public Sides
|Away
|Home
|Popular Side
|Dallas Stars
|Seattle Kraken
|Stars -150
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Ottawa Senators
|Sens -200
|Vegas Golden Knights
|Nashville Predators
|Golden Knights -152
|New York Rangers
|San Jose Sharks
|Rangers -170
|Calgary Flames
|Edmonton Oilers
|Oilers -192
Public vs. Coin
It was a pillow fight last week between the public and the coin with both sides going 1-2.
As we enter the final stretch of the season the public still holds a six-game edge at 28-27 while the coin lags behind at 22-33.
Come on, coin. It's time to get hot. Here are this week's picks.
Coin: Kraken, Blue Jackets, Predators