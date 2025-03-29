​It’s been a few days since the Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach John Tortorella, naming Brad Shaw as interim coach.

Shaw will lead the team through the season’s end but isn’t the betting favourite on FanDuel to stay on. He sits at +430 to become the next head coach.

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet has emerged as a top candidate since Tortorella’s exit. A Flyers legend who played parts of 11 seasons with the club, Tocchet leads the FanDuel odds at +185.

This buzz comes shortly after Canucks GM Patrik Allvin told TSN’s Pierre LeBrun he aims to extend Tocchet “sooner rather than later.”

Here are the six names on FanDuel with odds shorter than 10-1

Philadelphia Flyers Next Head Coach Name Odds Rick Tocchet +185 David Carle +210 Jay Woodcroft +340 Brad Shaw +430 Ian Laperriere +650 Joel Quenneville +650 Outside the 10-1 range are notable names like Claude Julien (+1500), Joe Sacco (+2400), and Jessica Campbell (+3400). The Flyers return to action Saturday afternoon, hosting the Buffalo Sabres as they finish out the season. Meanwhile, tonight’s eight-game NHL slate offers plenty of player prop opportunities. After my first 0-3 week of the year, I’m eyeing a rebound. Let’s dive in. Player props to watch This column has tracked 64 props this season, with a 36-27-1 record. Coming off a rough 0-3 week, here are three to monitor: Player props to watch Name Prop Odds Warren Foegele Over 2.5 Shots on Goal +134 Mika Zibanejad Over 0.5 Assists +148 Vince Dunn Under 0.5 Points -120

Warren Foegele has recorded three or more shots on goal in six of his last seven games against teams in the bottom 10 for shots allowed. The Toronto Maple Leafs, 25th in the NHL, allow 29.2 shots per game. Mika Zibanejad has at least one assist in four of his last five games against bottom-10 defences for assists allowed. The San Jose Sharks rank 31st, surrendering 6.3 assists per game. Vince Dunn has failed to record a point in 11 of 12 games against top-10 defences for goals allowed. The Dallas Stars, third in the NHL, allow just 2.6 goals per game. Most Public Sides Most Public Sides Away Home Popular Side Dallas Stars Seattle Kraken Stars -150 Columbus Blue Jackets Ottawa Senators Sens -200 Vegas Golden Knights Nashville Predators Golden Knights -152 New York Rangers San Jose Sharks Rangers -170 Calgary Flames Edmonton Oilers Oilers -192

Public vs. Coin

It was a pillow fight last week between the public and the coin with both sides going 1-2.

As we enter the final stretch of the season the public still holds a six-game edge at 28-27 while the coin lags behind at 22-33.

Come on, coin. It's time to get hot. Here are this week's picks.

Coin: Kraken, Blue Jackets, Predators