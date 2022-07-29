The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Owen Tippett to a two-year, $3 million contract with an average annual value of $1.5 million.

Tippett, 23, had four goals and seven points in 21 games while averaging 15:12 TOI with the Flyers last season since joining the team at trade deadline on Mar. 19.

He was acquired by Philadelphia from the Florida Panthers along with a 2024 first-round pick and 2023 third-round pick in exchange for Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov and the Flyers' fifth round pick in 2024.

He also appeared in 42 games last season with the Panthers, registering six goals and 14 points.

Tippett was selected 10th overall by the Panthers at the 2017 NHL Draft. The Peterborough, Ont. product has 14 goals and 33 points in 94 career NHL games.