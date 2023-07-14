The Philadelphia Flyers placed defenceman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers on Friday.

The move, which signals the end of the 27-year-old's time with the Flyers, comes just under a month after trade talks to send DeAngelo to the Carolina Hurricanes fell through.

CapFriendly reports the Flyers will buyout DeAngelo once he clears waivers, with a second buyout window having opened upon settling with Noah Cates ahead of arbitration this week.

We have placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 14, 2023

DeAngelo is scheduled to have a $5-million cap hit for the 2023-24 season. A buyout would leave the Flyers with a cap charge of $1.67 million for DeAngelo in each of the next two seasons.

The 5-foot-11 right-shot defenceman recorded 11 goals and 42 points in 70 games in his only season with the Flyers last season.

Drafted 19th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2014 draft, DeAngelo has 45 goals and 199 points in 340 career games split between the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Hurricanes, and Flyers.

The Sewell, N.J., native represented the United States at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship in Toronto and Montreal, recording two goals and three points in five games en route to a fifth-place finish.